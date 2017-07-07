La Mare de Carteret parents welcome ESC plans to rebuild

LA MARE DE CARTERET parents have welcomed news that the high school could soon be rebuilt – and they are not worried about the capacity doubling.

Education, Sport & Culture laid out £108m. plans this week for a three-school secondary model and post-16 reforms as it moves to end selection.

The preferred option is to close the Grammar School and convert that site into a post-16 college.

A new eight-form entry school would be built at La Mare and hold up to 960 pupils. The current school has just over 400.

It is planned that class sizes will remain around 24. If the proposal goes ahead the new school at La Mare would open in 2021.

That means pupils at La Mare de Carteret Primary School could benefit from the new facilities.

Debbie Batiste’s daughter Cloee, 5, is currently at the primary school, while her other children Charlee, 2, and Melodee, 7 months, will attend the school in future. Mrs Batiste said the important thing was keeping a secondary school on the site.

‘It is nice and close to home,’ she said.

‘The important thing is that the new school helps the kids.’