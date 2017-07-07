One day to avert strike

TALKS to avert industrial action at Les Beaucamps High School have so far failed to prevent the threat of a strike.

No further meetings are planned until just one day before that could begin.

Teachers’ union Nasuwt announced early this week that the majority of teachers at the school would be involved on Tuesday and Thursday unless Education started to address serious concerns over poor management practices.

Stuart Le Maitre, the deputy industrial disputes officer, confirmed yesterday afternoon that he had held ‘constructive discussions’ with both parties. He said that further meetings are due to take place on Monday.

Education and its president Paul Le Pelley remain silent over what has led to the threatened strike and what pupils will do in school on those days if it does take place.

The union’s national negotiating official, Wayne Bates, has said issues at the school had been ongoing ‘for a couple of years’.

Deputy Le Pelley refused to be drawn on why the situation had not been resolved before now.

‘The matter has been passed on to the industrial disputes officer and it would be sub judice for us to get involved while that process is ongoing,’ he said.