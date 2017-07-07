Road signs and mirrors show concerns heeded

CHANGES will soon be made on a busy road to make it safer for people crossing, Traffic & Highway Services has confirmed, after a Guernsey Press reader raised the issue.

Castel resident Ross Le Brun has been campaigning for safety measures at the S-bend corner along L’Aumone, where it is joined with Le Villocq Lane and Ruette de la Croix. The area is used by a number of people to cross, but the bend makes it hard to hear or see oncoming traffic.

Following months of dialogue, Mr Le Brun has now been told that signs will be placed to warn motorists that there could be pedestrians in the road, and a pedestrian mirror will be placed on the Villocq Road side, so people can see when cars are coming. The bus stop will also be moved.

Mr Le Brun said he had also been assured that more speed checks will be done in the area.

‘It’s better than nothing,’ he said. ‘And it does mean that Traffic recognises there is an issue.’

A Traffic and Highway Services spokesman confirmed that it had looked into the area as part of a wider road safety review, which examines where cars come into conflict with vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

‘The review is very clearly focused on making the island’s roads safer for all, endeavouring as far as possible to strike the right balance between the various road users and to use our resources most effectively,’ the spokesman said.

‘In tandem with this, also as part of the transport strategy, we are carrying out a review of speed limits across the island. The review will have a particular focus on areas of the island where speed limits are likely to have maximum impact on improving road safety, especially where there are larger concentrations of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.’

A report will go before Environment & Infrastructure in the future.