Concerns of small carriers the reason for freight review

SMALL carriers that felt they were being disadvantaged by charges were behind the decision of the Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities to carry out a review of freight services in the Channel Islands.

The results of the three-month review were published yesterday and concluded that local businesses are broadly satisfied with what was provided.

Cicra chief executive Michael Byrne said the review fell under its competition law responsibilities.

The cost of the Guernsey side of the review came from its competition grant and amounted to between £8,000 and £12,000, he said. That represented about 40% of the total cost, with the remainder being borne by Jersey.

Some of the cost was on staff time, while some was used to fund advisors who were experts on the subject of freight.

Mr Byrne said small operators had raised an issue with what they saw as unfairness in the market and these comments came from several firms over a period of time.

‘The complainants were involved with various hauliers and logistics providers. There were a couple that were particularly vocal,’ he said.

‘Some of it had to do with what they were being charged to deliver their services. Because they were smaller, they felt they were being disadvantaged.’