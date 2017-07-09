Moore’s is judged best for customer service

MOORE’S HOTEL was the overall winner of this year’s Sure Guernsey Customer Service Awards.

The winners were announced at a presentation ceremony in Market Square.

Individual and team winners represented a broad spectrum of the Guernsey business community – all sharing a commitment to delivering excellent customer care.

The overall winner for 2017 was the team at Moore’s Hotel. A finalist in previous years, managing director Karel Harris was delighted to have finally been chosen as a winner.

‘I honestly can’t believe it,’ she said.

‘I would like to thank all our customers who have voted for us over the last few years – this is a dream come true, thank you all.’