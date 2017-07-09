facebook icon twitter icon
Moore’s is judged best for customer service

MOORE’S HOTEL was the overall winner of this year’s Sure Guernsey Customer Service Awards.

Picture by Chris George Photography

The winners were announced at a presentation ceremony in Market Square.

Individual and team winners represented a broad spectrum of the Guernsey business community – all sharing a commitment to delivering excellent customer care.

The overall winner for 2017 was the team at Moore’s Hotel. A finalist in previous years, managing director Karel Harris was delighted to have finally been chosen as a winner.

‘I honestly can’t believe it,’ she said.

‘I would like to thank all our customers who have voted for us over the last few years – this is a dream come true, thank you all.’

