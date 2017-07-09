Waste sorting building given the green light after a year

AFTER a year of consideration, planners have approved a scheme that will see a new industrial building at Pointes Lane to house the mixed materials recovery facility.

Island Waste submitted its application in July last year. After some revisions, the scheme has been passed.

The building will process commercial, demolition and domestic waste, which will see 18,000 tons diverted away from landfill each year.

Its height has been dictated by the tipping height clearance of the vehicles on site, as all processing of waste will take place inside.

‘This is required in order to minimise sound emissions from the site and the release of dust or litter from the processing into the surroundings,’ it is noted in the planning report.

Just six letters were written to object to the original application and none against the revised one.

One of the big concerns was the proposed extension to site opening hours, as the land is in rural St Andrew’s and accessed down a narrow lane with a number of houses.

However the planned extension of the hours to 8pm on weekdays and 1pm on Saturdays was not followed up by the applicant, meaning the hours will remain as 8am to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday, with no work allowed on Sundays or bank holidays.