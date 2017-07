LES BEAUCAMPS HIGH teachers will not strike tomorrow or Thursday.

Both the teachers’ union NASUWT and Education, Sport & Culture have been locked in talks with the island’s deputy industrial dispute officer today.

The outcome of those talks is that the teachers will not strike, a States spokesman has confirmed.

Initial talks were held last week to try and avert the dispute, sparked by teachers’ concerns over ‘poor management’ practices and a ‘culture of fear’.