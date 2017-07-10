IT WOULD be ‘crazy’ to implement changes to refuse and recycling collections at the start of a year, according to one island bin man.

Refuse contractor Clint Blondel has rounds in four parishes – St Martin’s, St Saviour’s, Vale and St Andrews’.

States’ Trading Assets wants changes made to rounds to take account of the addition of glass and food waste collections on top of refuse and existing recycling.

They have suggested starting in the middle of the year, but St Peter Port constable Dennis Le Moignan has said this would be difficult for the parishes, and thinks that January would be a better start month.

But Mr Blondel disagreed and said that this would not be a good time for the bin men.

‘Starting in January would be crazy because you have all the Christmas rubbish,’ he said.

He suggested a better starting time would be ‘at least’ the end of February.

He is also sceptical of the idea of altering the boundaries of the rounds, moving away from the existing parish-based system.

In his opinion if the parishes run the service, then the parish boundaries need to be stuck to.