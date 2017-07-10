Positive start to Quitline feedback

PREGNANT women and mothers have been giving their feedback on the Quitline service at the first of a series of special sessions.

The service helps to support hundreds of islanders trying to give up smoking. Now it is looking at how it can improve and it is starting with how it helps pregnant women and mothers who smoke.

Health improvement practitioner Amy Taylor and Institute of Health and Social Care Studies training manager Kirstie Godfrey are leading the sessions.

They are not part of Quitline and it is hoped that this will help women to give both positive and negative feedback.

There were 10 women at the first event, which was held at the Kindred Centre on Les Genats Estate.

‘We had a really good uptake and we are really pleased,’ Miss Taylor said. ‘We had a variety of ages.’