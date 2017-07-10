Pride of Guernsey: 'A great nurse - and friend'

SANDIE MALLETT is still supporting at least one of her patients despite retiring earlier this year.

Ernie Backlund-Leale, 12, nominated the former oncology nurse for the Ravenscroft-sponsored Angel of the Year Award because she has been by his side for more than five years.

‘I am so lucky to have such a great nurse and friend in Sandie. She supports me, my mum and my brother and we all love her.’

Although Sandie has retired, she still attends every appointment with Ernie, which makes him feel relaxed.

Ernie was diagnosed with leukaemia in January 2012. Despite going into remission three years later, he relapsed in January of 2016.

In July last year, he underwent a bone marrow transplant which, initially, was a success. Earlier this year, routine blood tests revealed the devastating news that he had, once again, relapsed. Ernie is receiving palliative care and working through his bucket list.

Clare, Ernie’s mum, won last year’s Guernsey Press Pride of Guernsey Parent of the Year Award for her care and support of her son.

She said she cannot thank people enough for the kindness they have shown to Ernie.