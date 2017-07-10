Prider of Guernsey: 'A very caring GP'

A FAMILY’S GP ‘went the extra mile’ to help find the cause of a boy’s seizures, which he had been having for almost three years.

Dr Petra Palmieri has been Andrea Guilbert’s GP for 12 years and Mrs Guilbert believes the doctor deserves to be this year’s Ravenscroft-sponsored Angel of the Year for helping her son finally get a diagnosis.

After advising the family to visit Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, she did everything to arrange the appointment for them.

‘All through the process until the appointment she was in contact almost daily to see how he was doing.’

Mrs Guilbert not only nominated Dr Palmieri because of the support her family was given through the process, but also because of how she helped liaise with the school nurse and Medical Specialist Group.

Dr Palmieri’s compassionate bedside manner in general was also described:

‘She is never in a rush to listen when you come and see her.

‘She is a very caring GP, we could not have done it without her’.