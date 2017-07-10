Restored water wheel is turning again after decade

AFTER 10 years of inactivity, a water wheel attached to a Castel property is turning again.

Bailiff Sir Richard Collas officially reopened the wheel at Les Niaux, watched by home owner Martin Le Boutillier, his wife Joan and some of those who had worked on its restoration.

‘I love to see Guernsey’s heritage preserved for future generations,’ said Sir Richard, after a small crowd heard something of the wheel’s history from Mr Le Boutillier.

‘I think what you have done here is fantastic,’ he said. ‘This is one of the most pleasurable things a Bailiff can be asked to do.’

After unveiling a memorial stone which had been renovated along with the wheel itself, Sir Richard was accompanied up some steps and opened up a sluice, allowing water to flow along a newly-built chute over the lane and send the wheel turning.

The 18ft wheel was constructed by Paul’s Joinery, while Marine & General Engineers were responsible for creating the axle on which it turns.

