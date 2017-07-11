L’Ancresse plans ‘unduly alarmist’

WARNINGS by Environment & Infrastructure that repair work will not save a stretch of the L’Ancresse anti-tank wall are ‘unduly alarmist and a gross exaggeration’, according to Festung Guernsey.

Paul Bourgaize, project co-ordinator for the group, which aims to promote and preserve the island’s German fortifications, said many islanders had voiced their opposition to the removal of a 200-metre stretch of the wall. It is badly damaged in places.

Environment & Infrastructure president Barry Brehaut said repair work ‘will not avert [the wall’s] failure at some point in the future’.

Deputy Brehaut also defended the scope of the committee’s consultation and how consistent its recommendations were.

However, Mr Bourgaize said the group felt that evidence given by the committee and its consultants was not up to scratch.

‘We attended the presentation given by Environment & Infrastructure at St Sampson’s School [last month],’ he said.

‘Following the presentation there were a large number of questions and it was clear that the majority of those in the room had serious reservations about the project.

‘It was stated during the presentation that the wall panels could fail at any minute.

'We believe this to be a gross exaggeration of the facts and unduly alarmist.

'Although the post-war apron is clearly failing, other than panel five which requires remedial work, the rest of the anti-tank wall has only been affected by limited movement and is in no danger of imminent collapse. It is still standing upright and has done so for the last 75 years.’