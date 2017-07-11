Pride of Guernsey: Eloise Smith

A 10-YEAR-OLD girl who suffers with cerebral palsy on the right side of her body has defied doctors’ expectations, her riding instructor has said. Eloise Smith, who has been nominated for the Overcoming Adversity Pride of Guernsey Award, sponsored by Close Finance, was just four months old when she was diagnosed with the condition and doctors were doubtful she would ever ride a bike.

Now, she is not only riding a bike but she is also riding ponies over jumps.

Horse riding instructor Rose Dorey said Eloise was an inspiration to others.

‘Eloise had numerous physiotherapy sessions and later an operation to help her walk,’ said Mrs Dorey.

‘Doctors thought she would walk eventually but at two years, if not later, and were doubtful she would ever ride a bike.

‘Wearing specially built-up shoes and leg braces, Eloise walked at 16 months and at five she was riding a bike without stabilisers, defying all doctors’ predictions.

Eloise started horse riding to help with her balance.

‘At seven, she won best lead-rein rider at the West Show.’

She said that now aged 10, Eloise was achieving things she thought she would never be able to do through sheer determination.

‘From riding her bike, to riding a pony unaided over small jumps, she has also done the Everest Challenege, enjoyed doing the zip-wire on holiday in France with the school and learned to swim unaided.

‘Eloise is a competent horse rider but most importantly comes along on Saturdays as a volunteer to help groom ponies, sweeps the yard and always has the biggest smile on her face. As her riding instructor, I have watched her grow in strength and confidence.

‘Eloise never gives up, she is a trier and an inspiration to others.’