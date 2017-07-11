Pride of Guernsey: Vaughan Davies

AFTER suffering a serious stroke in 2015, Vaughan Davies has not only learned to walk and talk again but fulfilled his dream of opening his own record shop. The 55-year-old was nominated for the Close Finance-sponsored Overcoming Adversity Award by a friend.

‘Vaughan is an inspiration.

‘As well as his continued recovery, he has achieved his lifetime ambition to open a record shop – Number 40, Fountain Street – raising money for Headway, the brain injury charity that helped with his recovery,’ said the friend.

‘Life may well have a taken a different path for the Davies family, but it is one that they have travelled together with strength and determination and have even added another member, with the arrival of their first granddaughter.’

Even before suffering his stroke, Vaughan was keen to support good causes. He set up the annual vinyl record and CD collectors’ fair, which raises money for Guernsey Motor Neurone LBG. He was inspired to set up the fundraiser after his wife Gina’s mother died from motor neurone disease in 2008.

Vaughan said he was thrilled to be nominated for the award.

‘I still have my daily challenges, but I try to encourage all walks of life,’ he said.

‘I have lots of people coming into the shop and volunteering, who have similar disabilities. Life goes on.

‘I’m disabled. I do not have use of my left arm.

‘But you have got to keep going.’