‘Risks were too high to merge fire and ambulance services’

HOME AFFAIRS reached its decision to reject a £600,000 saving after two meetings with Health & Social Care and considering two reports, one of which dated from 2015, an information request from the Guernsey Press has revealed.

A review of the committee by consultants PwC raised the opportunity presented by idea of merging the ambulance and Fire & Rescue Service, having consulted with senior staff.

When first asked initially approached to explain the decision-making process, committee president Mary Lowe declined to reveal what advice it Home had recovered from the services, whether there was staff support for the merger or what the pros and cons that had been considered were.

The Guernsey Press repeated the request for a full explanation through the access to public information code.

In response, Deputy Lowe said that the decision to continue to outsource the provision of an emergency ambulance service to St John was supported by the Review into Guernsey’s Future Ambulance Service, which was published at the end of 2015.

The report also considered whether the provision of a ‘States of Guernsey-owned ambulance service’ should be pursued as a priority.

‘In evaluating possible options the review team looked at a number of possibilities, including a fully integrated Fire and Ambulance Service to be run by the States of Guernsey, and concluded that this was not the optimum model which should be pursued.

‘Instead, the recommendation was to renew the contract with St John, but in a far more flexible manner to ensure that the service could be developed to meet the needs of islanders in the future,’ said Deputy Lowe.

She said both reports highlighted that, while a combined service should produce efficiencies both financial and operational, in terms of management structure, support functions and shared facilities the risks involved were too high to contemplate undertaking at that time.