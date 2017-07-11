‘You send them off to have fun and they come back all bloody’

A TEENAGE boy was badly grazed after being scraped across rocks when he was caught in a freak wave at La Vallette bathing pools, his mother has revealed.

Sarah Bourgaize has called for a ‘proper investigation’ into the incident.

Those caught up in Saturday’s incident believed it be a combination of waves from the Condor Liberation heading north and a departing cruise liner heading south that caused the wave, which sucked a group of teenagers in the Ladies’ Pool area under the water and dashed several of them against rocks and the concrete of the pool.

Travis Bourgaize, 14, was scraped against rocks and injured his chest and legs, including losing a nipple.

Mrs Bourgaize said Travis phoned her as soon as he was out of the water and told her that there had been an incident.

‘He said the water had suddenly got really rough and he had lots of cuts to his body,’ she said. ‘When he said he had cuts I didn’t think they’d be as bad as they were.

‘His chest was pretty bashed up and his legs, and areas of his skin have been sheared off.

‘You send them off to have fun with their mates and you don’t expect to see them in A&E covered in blood.’