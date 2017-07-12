Charter sets out customer service standards for States

THE States has set out the standards it expects to meet while dealing with the public.

It launched its new customer charter today.

The charter promises the States of Guernsey will strive to deliver services that are:

Courteous and fair: ‘Our service will be friendly and give fair and equal treatment to all our customers, whilst respecting their individual needs and expectations’.

Timely and efficient: ‘We will respond as quickly as we can and strive to get it right first time’.

Accessible and provide choice: ‘We will make sure that important information is available in a range of formats and is easy to understand’.

Accurate and relevant: ‘We will make sure that we provide up to date, correct information about our services and you can easily speak to staff with the knowledge and training to help you’.

Provide the opportunity to give feedback and be heard: ‘We will ask for islanders’ feedback on the service they receive and use this to help improve our services’.

Chief operating officer Jason Moriarty said: ‘The purpose of the charter is to make sure that all of our teams strive to continuously improve the customer service we deliver, whether that be by moving more of our services online for ease of use or changing our processes so we keep you informed at every stage.

‘The charter will sit alongside a complaints process that is being reworked, standardised and simplified.’