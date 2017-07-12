Pride of Guernsey: 'Inspirational to students'

TEACHER Martin Purvis has been put forward for the Moonpig-sponsored Arts Contribution of the Year Award.

‘This is not so much for his work as programme leader of creative, digital and performing arts this year, so much as his achievements with art students at the College of FE over the last 20 years, first at Grange House in Town and then after its move to the Delancey Campus in St Sampson’s,’ said his nominator.

He also praised Martin’s commitment to his students.

Never one to seek the limelight, he said, Martin has an inspirational approach to teaching and worked closely with the perhaps better known Eric Snell, his former boss and predecessor as head of arts at the college.

‘Martin’s enthusiasm, his wide-ranging interests and knowledge were always put at the disposal of his students, whose needs always came before his own personal work.

He was very instrumental in the construction of the Guernsey Photography Festival’s Education Programme, which not only inspired students here, but also in Jersey.