Pride of Guernsey: 'Keeping cinema alive in Alderney'

CINEMA is alive and well and thriving in Alderney. And it’s all down to one woman – Thankful Thornburrow.

‘For over 20 years, Thankful has run Alderney Cinema and overseen a volunteering team of 15-plus, including projectionists, box office staff and students from the school seeking a Duke of Edinburgh qualification,’ said friend Bobbie Allen, who nominated her for the Moonpig-sponsored Arts Contribution of the Year Award.

Situated in Victoria Street in St Anne’s as part of the arts centre, the cinema has recently bought a digital projector.

‘She is tireless in her desire to bring films to Alderney so that we don’t miss out. Now in her 80s, she doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all and continues to ingest the films we show at the cinema. She clears up after films, she makes sure the cinema displays are up to date, serves in the box office and generally ensures that the cinema is run efficiently.

‘A volunteer herself, she asks for no thanks other than the enjoyment of the community she serves with a smile and dignified grace.’