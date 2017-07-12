Sixth Form Centre supports Netherlands universities tour

SIXTH FORM students who want to go to university in Europe are now being supported by the Sixth Form Centre through visits to the Netherlands.

The first of these trips last weekend saw 15 students visit universities in Maastricht, Groningen, Utrecht, Tilburg and Leiden.

One of the main appeals of European universities is that they offer a top level of education much cheaper than equivalent UK alternatives.

While a university might cost £9,000 in fees alone a year in Britain, Dutch ones offer a 2,000 euros a year price tag.

Additionally, there is the appeal of being able to live in a different culture and experience different types of teaching and examination.

Nicola Papworth, assistant director of the Sixth Form Centre, led the trip.

She said the Netherlands was chosen because they teach in English and offer some of the top universities.

‘The idea came about because, basically, we had lots of ex-students at these overseas universities – lots of staff’s children and children of people in the Education Department – so we already had the people going to them,’ she said.

‘We felt there should be support at the Sixth Form Centre for students to be able to apply to these places like they would through Ucas [the system for applying to UK universities].’