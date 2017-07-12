St James clock is set to tell time again after decade

A CLOCK at St James that has not worked for more than a decade is being restored ahead of the building’s 200th anniversary.

Staff from UK specialists the Cumbria Clock Company are in the island this week to take the clock apart, take parts away and return it, fully operational, later this year.

Dave Clarke arrived on Monday and is set to take the parts back to the UK for maintenance, cleaning and repair tomorrow.

‘We have started stripping it out and loading bits up,’ he said. ‘We will take it back up to Cumbria, clean it all up, make up any parts that we need to make, put it back together and then put it on test. The plan is to bring it back here in September.’

Mr Clarke said he had identified a number of issues with parts of the clock, however he had not come across anything that could not be fixed or made again from scratch.

‘There is a problem with the hands and the hour tube is split. A lot of dust and grit has got into the bearing and worn away at it,’ he said. ‘We will get the clock back so that it chimes on the hours again as it should.’

Director of St James Kirstin Simon said it was a big project to undertake. However, the clock is an important part of the building’s history, she added.