Fort Road pines could go
PINE TREES that have lined Fort Road for decades could soon be removed.
Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services confirmed it was looking into the future of the trees.
‘At the present time we are awaiting additional arboricultural advice prior to a final decision being made on the most appropriate and safest way to manage these large and prominent, but elderly, pine trees,’ it said.
