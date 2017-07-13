Pride of Guernsey: Caitlin Sullivan

FOR PROVIDING ‘exceptional’ teaching and care, not only to her own class but to the entire infant department at Amherst School, is why Caitlin Sullivan has been nominated for Teacher of the Year.

Parent Lisa Murfitt said Miss Sullivan engages with youngsters ‘with such joy and enthusiasm that she brings out the very best in each of them’ and that is another reason she is putting her forward for the Garenne-sponsored award.

‘Her class have thrived under her care this year,’ said Mrs Murfitt. ‘In particular those with special educational or emotional needs, but there is not one child that she hasn’t reached in some way.’

She added that some had faced particularly challenging times this year.

Mrs Murfitt said she had seen Miss Sullivan acting, singing and dancing around during classes and she made learning fun.

‘I remember one day she set up a sparkling trail of glitter through the classroom which led to a mystery box for the children to discover. Another day, she had pets come and visit. Other days she dresses up, all to engage the students and keep things interesting.

‘This keeps the excitement and magic of childhood alive.’

As well as making the lessons fun, Miss Sullivan had taught the youngsters to be brave in the swimming pool and to be kind towards each other.

‘She keeps an eye out for any trouble, chatting to all the parents and carers each day about events that may have taken place and shouting praise for “big milestones” for the day across the playground, making the parents see that their child has much to be proud of.

You often see the children glowing with pride as they leave.

‘She really deserves this award, as much of what she does she would never congratulate herself for. I know I’m not the only person to think this.’

Recently Mrs Murfitt said Miss Sullivan was at the Sark Folk Festival and got up early to support Mrs Murfitt’s son, who was playing there: ‘It was all he talked about over the weekend,’ she said.

‘For her to have fulfilled a promise to him made his day. Again – above and beyond the call of duty.’