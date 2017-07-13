Pride of Guernsey: Cathy Chapman

LE RONDIN SCHOOL teacher Cathy Chapman stands out because of her knowledge and understanding of each child in her class, said the parent who has nominated her for the Garenne-sponsored Teacher of the Year Award.

‘Cathy deserves this award because of her dedication to her role,’ said the parent.

‘She inspires her students to achieve the best they can by fostering an environment of encouragement and support while promoting as much independence in their work as possible. She always sees ability and focuses on that.’

The parent said that Mrs Chapman is also caring and an excellent communicator who keeps parents well informed and makes them feel involved.

‘Nothing is ever too much trouble and no query ever goes unanswered.

‘I believe all the teachers at Le Rondin school do an amazing job, however Cathy stands out for me because of her dedication to knowing and understanding each child in her class and so being able to tailor their experience at school to suit their particular needs, because they are all different.

‘The saying goes, “it takes a village to raise a child”, but in the case of educating a child with additional needs it is never more true – it takes a team and Cathy is the person who facilitates that team for us this year.

‘She has also helped us access help to overcome some issues we were having while travelling with our son by use of social stories and discussions in class..

‘I have seen him grow in his confidence immensely this year as a result.

‘In her typically modest fashion, she would say she doesn’t do anything more than anyone else teaching, but as a parent I can say she definitely does, simply by virtue of her manner and kindness.

’