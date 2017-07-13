Widow of asbestos sufferer wants compensation scheme

A LACK of medical knowledge, financial compensation and emotional support over asbestos-related illnesses needs to be solved, according to the widow of a former industrial worker.

Julie Bishop’s husband Barry died aged 77 on 16 March with mesothelioma, an aggressive cancer caused by historical exposure to asbestos that was in the lining of his lungs.

Mr Bishop worked for a plumbing and heating business during the late 1970s and early 1980s, during which time he made up asbestos from a powder on a daily basis.

He was first diagnosed with mesothelioma, which manifests decades after exposure, at a London clinic in November 2015.

Mrs Bishop, pictured, has contacted one of her parish deputies, Matt Fallaize, who is supporting her calls for a timely and thorough compensation scheme to support others who are affected in the future.

‘The problem was that nobody over here knew about it,’ she said.

‘We didn’t receive a penny for eight weeks and there was a complete lack of knowledge over how it could be treated.'