Castel pupils join in to support Epic Week

HULA-HOOPING, cycling, circuit training and games such as duck, duck, goose were just some of the activities Castel School children took part in yesterday as they raised money for This Is Epic and Guernsey Mind.

The school was taking part in the FCG Epic Week, which is encouraging islanders to complete seven challenges in seven days.

Year 1 teacher and head of PSHE Evey Hughes said This Is Epic founders Philip Smith and Warren Mauger, who are organising the event and attempting seven Ironman triathlons in seven days, visited the school to talk to the pupils about their challenge.

‘The children were so inspired that they wanted to do something to help,’ she said.

‘The school council came up with ideas and the children took those back to their classes.

‘They wanted to challenge themselves while getting fit and having fun, which is what it is all about.’

All year groups took part with Year 6 attempting to run a full marathon distance between them and the Year 1 and Reception children taking part in a circuit of activities yesterday afternoon.

The Year 1 children also did swimming, football or cricket in the morning.

Among them was Mr Smith’s daughter Eden, 6, who enjoyed taking part.

‘I like the swimming the most,’ she said.

To donate go to the event’s Race Nation page http://bit.ly/2tHf1g6.