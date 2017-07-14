Floral judges impressed by community spirit

THE Floral Guernsey judges have been in Herm once again.

Guernsey judge Alan Dorey was joined in Herm this week by Sue Wood from Harrogate to see the island’s efforts for its entry into the floral competition.

This was Sue’s fourth visit to Herm – she has judged there twice before as part of its Britain in Bloom entries 2012 and 2013 and last year as part of the Floral Guernsey community competition team.

She was really impressed with how the Herm community, both old and new, had come together to present the island in all its glory.