‘GUERNSEY’S OWN’ 201 squadron will fly again – but not until 2021.

The Ministry of Defence announced yesterday that nine new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft will be operated by 120 Squadron and the Guernsey-affiliated 201 Squadron from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland.

Poseidon will add to the UK’s surveillance capabilities and is designed to conduct anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, search and rescue and intelligence gathering. The aircraft can carry torpedoes and anti-shipping missiles.

Former Bailiff Sir Geoffrey Rowland, president of the 201 (Guernsey’s Own) Squadron Association, expressed his delight that ‘new life will be given to the affiliation’, which dates back to 1939.

The squadron, which flew Nimrods from RAF Kinloss, disbanded in 2011.

Its history goes back further than the RAF itself, being formed originally as No. 1 Squadron RNAS on 17 Oct 1914.

‘It is hard to convey adequately the feelings of elation shared today by everyone connected with 201 (Guernsey’s Own) Squadron in the UK and Guernsey,’ he said.

‘So much effort has been put in by a small team to maximise the chance that Guernsey’s Own would fly again.

‘We said a la perchoine to the squadron in 2011 and we hoped that the day would come when the UK Government would realise that it was necessary to restore a first class maritime air surveillance capability.

‘Many of us have waited patiently to see if Guernsey’s Own would be re-badged. Now, six years afterwards, the good news has been published, although there is slight disappointment that 120 Squadron would be reformed much sooner than Guernsey’s Own.’