facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Memorial parachutist calls it a day after honouring SAS legend in final jump

AN Old Elizabethan who has spent the last four years taking part in commemorative military parachute jumps and raising money for veterans has finally retired his wings.

jonbridel
Jon Bridel was one of about 40 jumpers made up of current and former members of the Parachute Regiment, SAS and included representatives of airborne forces from Australia, France, USA, Holland and Belgium, for his final memorial jump from a DC3 that was used on D-Day. He is in the front row, far right.

Jon Bridel has raised more than £14,000 for various para and SAS veteran charities during that time.

Having completed jumps in iconic locations across France and Holland, his most recent jump was commemorating an SAS legend, Captain Mike Sadler.

Despite not being a veteran himself, after all of the support he has given to the military, Mr Bridel is now an honorary member of the Parachute Regimental Association and is also a fully-trained military parachutist.

He started taking part in the jumps because of word of mouth. He heard about the idea through some of his friends in the military, and although he had never done a parachute jump before, decided he wanted to get involved.

‘You cannot imagine some of the people you meet doing these jumps,’ he said.

‘There are veterans from Afghanistan and the Falklands, former SAS servicemen and paras, and I have had the honour of jumping with them.’

The jumps are not much like a modern-day parachute jump.

They are done with full Second World War equipment, and the iconic circular parachutes from the 1940s.

Mr Bridel is still raising money for SAS and para veterans. To donate, visit http://bit.ly/2vjlfRB. He is about £500 short of his target.

Comments for: "Memorial parachutist calls it a day after honouring SAS legend in final jump"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.