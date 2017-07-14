Park dog sign vandals face prosecution, says constable

WHOEVER vandalised signs at Delancey Park telling dog owners to keep their animals under control risks being prosecuted, parish constable Paul Le Pelley said yesterday.

Four signs have been scratched to leave them white, and three have had slogans written on them.

One says ‘well behaved dogs welcome!’, while two now say ‘No petty parish posturing in our park’.

It is understood the damage was done between 8am last Friday and 9am the next day.

It follows the installation of the new signs at the park, but the move has proved controversial.

Deputy Le Pelley said the signs were replacing older signs, which had been lost over the years, and the rules were not new.

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to contact PC 85 De La Mare on 725111 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.