Pride of Guernsey: 'Breaking down sporting boundaries'

FOOTBALLER Maya Le Tissier has been nominated for the Butterfield-sponsored Young Achiever of the Year Award, not only for her sporting successes on the national stage with England but also her efforts as a role model for other young players and females in general.

The teenager, who made her debut for England’s Young Lionesses in the under-15 girls’ side in two friendly matches against Belgium in April, was also selected to captain the team in the first game.

She has been chosen as one of 50 ‘aspiring Olympians’ as part of the nationwide SSE Next Generation Ambassador programme.

In her home island, the 15-year-old defender has made a real sporting impact and gained much support. She was invited to carry out the match ball ahead of the Muratti Vase final in May, while on the same day the St Martin’s AC player made sure she was there to hand out trophies at its Minis’ end-of-season event at Blanche Pierre Lane.

Her nominator said: ‘It was wonderful to see Maya not only play for her country but lead out her team.

‘This is not the only time she has been the first female to break boundaries in the sporting world, as she was also the first girl to play in the annual Schoolboy U15 Muratti clash and wore the captain’s armband in the closing stages earlier this year.

‘Indeed, she was voted by Jersey as their player of match.’

Maya’s other achievements include being chosen to present the women’s FA Trophy at Wembley to the Arsenal captain and, locally, she became the first girl to play in the Spiller Shield Year 11 final, where she represented Les Beaucamps High School whilst in Year 10.

Maya is also due to compete in the forthcoming Gothia Cup competition in Sweden with Guernsey’s under-15 boys, while her main goal is to continue along the England Youth pathway and to sign for a ladies’ professional club this time next year.