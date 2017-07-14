Pride of Guernsey: 'Fulfilling her passion'

PERFORMER Lottie Reynolds travels every Sunday to study at London’s Musical Theatre Masterclass, directed by Broadway and West End star Michael Xavier, following a successful nationwide audition process.

Lottie’s hard work and dedication to the stage has led to many successes this year and to her being anonymously nominated for the Butterfield-sponsored Young Achiever of the Year Award.

Lottie described her routine to get to the masterclass, having secured one of just 20 places available.

‘I go every Sunday [and] take the red-eye from Guernsey to Gatwick. Then the train and two tubes.

‘It finishes at 2pm, then it’s back on the train for the 4.30pm flight. I’ve been doing it for the last eight or nine weeks.’

Alongside her nomination, her mother, Liz Reynolds, wrote of how Lottie’s passion for performance has enabled her to resiliently battle through her chronic fatigue syndrome that was caused by a bout of ‘horrific bullying’, which caused her to move schools.

Lottie successfully auditioned for the Youth Music Theatre, where in September she will perform in a production of Tess of the d’Ubervilles in Winchester’s Theatre Royal as Tess’s mother.

The 17-year-old has been singing, acting and dancing since she was two-and-a-half years old, which she says was all down to her mum, who she describes as ‘amazing’.