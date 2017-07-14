Pride of Guernsey: 'Valuable member of Guiding team'

RAINBOWS helper Jodie Mechem has proven herself to be a valuable member of the team, as well as being active in her own Guide unit and playing a part in her school choir and orchestra.

She has been nominated for the Butterfield-sponsored Young Achiever of the Year Award by Lesley Le Huray, who would like to see Jodie to go on to achieve her bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and complete Young Leader Guide training once she is old enough.

Mrs Le Huray believes that although Jodie is still quite young, her mature and kind nature should be recognised along with her achievements.

‘She is extremely caring and sympathetic to their needs and is very quick to notice if any of the Rainbows is upset or feeling left out and will talk quietly to them and encourage them to join in.

‘She is able to recognise when girls need help, but is mature enough to know when to stand back.’

Mrs Le Huray has been impressed with Jodie’s attendance at every planning meeting and confidence to put forward her own ideas over the last year, as well as her ability to plan activities.