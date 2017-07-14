Travel bug bites therapist who decides to sell business

A THIRST for adventure has led to a decision by beauty therapist Laura Whittome to sell her business and strike out for the unknown.

Laura, 24, opened Bodycare on Victoria Street in summer 2012.

In the last five years she has built up a thriving business with a regular full-time client list of around 300, offering the likes of nail treatments, spray tans, massage and facials, waxing and microdermabrasion.

Each winter she has taken a couple of months off to explore the likes of south-east Asia and the USA. In September she will embark on a bigger adventure when she heads off to Canada for a year.

‘I love my work and I’ve really enjoyed getting to know my clients, but I’ve definitely been bitten by the travel bug,’ she said.

‘I love Alderney but I feel the need to challenge myself and experience new things while I’m young and I would rather leave the business while it is still going well with a good name than become unhappy and let it go downhill.’

Her travels are open-ended at present, but she will come back to Alderney intermittently to see family and friends.