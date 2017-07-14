Youth Commission and The Hub join forces

TWO major local charities that work to support children and young people have merged.

The Youth Commission for Guernsey and Alderney has joined operationally with The Hub service.

‘We believe that working together provides an opportunity to build on the unique strengths of both charities,’ said Kerstin Neason, CEO of the commission.

‘Forming a joint service enables us to increase the opportunities for children and young people to engage in positive activities, have a voice in local decision-making, support more young people’s emotional health and wellbeing and continue to deliver our Duke of Edinburgh and Prince’s Trust programmes.

‘Our vision is a Bailiwick where all children and young people are safe, supported, healthy, respected and empowered to reach their full potential.

‘Merging the operations is a major milestone in our plan to achieve this and ensure that the services available to children and young people are of the highest quality, fit for the future, efficient and successfully respond to their needs.’

The Hub’s staff will be employed by the commission and all of its services will be delivered as part of the wider commission provision.

The decision to work together has also led to the boards of the commission and Young People Guernsey (YPG), the organisation behind The Hub, having the same directors.

Youth Commission An independent local charity responsible for the delivery and co-ordination of all forms of youth and support work in the Bailiwick. The services are offered in youth centres, schools and via outreach teams. It also manages the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme and the Prince’s Trust programme in the Bailiwick.