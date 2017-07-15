Guernsey helps put drugs baron behind French bars

A DRUGS baron has been jailed in France for running a trafficking network which plotted to smuggle large quantities of cannabis and cocaine into the Channel Islands.

Oliver Lucas – who was once part of a failed drug-smuggling operation led by notorious gangster Curtis Warren – masterminded numerous importations of the class A and B drugs into the islands on RIBs from Europe.

But following months on the run after two of his couriers were caught with £1m. of cannabis on a boat that had arrived in Bouley Bay in Jersey in 2015, he was detained in the French ski resort of Tignes last March.

The 30-year-old was found in possession of a commercial quantity of cocaine and cannabis believed to be destined for Jersey, according to police.

This week Lucas was jailed for eight years by a court in Rennes after being found guilty of numerous drug-related charges.

A Guernsey Border Agency spokesman said: ‘This individual presented a drug trafficking threat to the Channel Islands, including the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

‘Bailiwick of Guernsey Law Enforcement worked closely with the French and Jersey Authorities on this matter and the successful outcome sends a clear message to organised crime groups who are considering targeting the Channel Islands.

‘The Guernsey Border Agency will continue to work with other authorities to tackle the threat at source, in order to prevent the supply of commercial quantities of controlled drugs into the Bailiwick.’