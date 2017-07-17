Aurigny jet should be back in service tomorrow

AURIGNY’S Embraer is expected to arrive back in Guernsey later today.

The aircraft, which was damaged at Gatwick at the weekend, has now been repaired.

Aurigny said it hoped the aircraft would return to service tomorrow.

‘We would like to thank all our customers for bearing with us during this disruption,’ said a spokesman.

‘We’d also like to thank our staff for all their hard work, in trying to keep the disruption to an absolute minimum.’

The airline has today chartered a Boeing 737-300 from Titan Airways, to help cover the Gatwick service and expect to get everyone where they need to be.

‘We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.’