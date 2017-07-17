Pride of Guernsey: Danny Barker

ENGLISH teacher Danny Barker brings stories to life for his Les Beaucamps High pupils.

Twelve-year-old Tilly Barton-Strong has nominated Mr Barker for the Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by Garenne.

She had never really enjoyed English previously because she is dyslexic and has always found it hard.

But she has always enjoyed Mr Barker’s teaching and in particular how he adopts different voices when reading aloud, bringing stories to life.

This reflects his interest in theatre – he is a member of Gadoc.

He has also gone out of his way to encourage his pupils, said Tilly.

On one occasion he made a deal with a pupil that if the youngster earned a grade C on an assignment, Mr Barker would shave off his eyebrows. This was a promise he kept when the pupil reached the grade, much to the delight of the class.

‘Mr Barker is fun, he makes work fun,’ said Tilly.

‘He makes me want to learn more.

‘Everyone I know feels the same way. Everyone looks forward to lessons as we know we will laugh as we learn.

‘He inspires us and he also has a great voice.’