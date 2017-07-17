Pride of Guernsey: Dr Liz Whelband

A BIOLOGY teacher at the Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre is considered a role model throughout the school due to her personality and teaching style, one student has said.

Georgia Vermeulen said Dr Liz Whelband has taught her the subject for the last five years throughout GCSEs and A-levels.

She has nominated her for the Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by Garenne.

‘She has been so inspiring to many of us in her class that a number of us are pursuing biology at university next year,’ said Georgia.

‘Dr Whelband is always supportive, you can go to her with any problem whether it’s school-related or personal.

‘She always gives us help if we need it and is never too busy to give us her time.

‘Dr Whelband is very knowledgeable and will have an answer to any question you have, even when it’s not related to the course.

‘Even though she has a vast knowledge of her subject, at a much higher level than she is teaching us, she’s able to convey concepts in a simple and easy way without making it too complicated.

‘I’m nominating her to show her how much we appreciate her and are grateful for all of her help and support.’