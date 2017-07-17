Pride of Guernsey: Gary Darling

A TEACHER who came out of retirement to cover a class at Hautes Capelles School has ‘brightened up many a moment for some’.

Gary Darling has been nominated for the Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by Garenne.

His nominator, who wished to remain anonymous, said the whole school would miss Mr Darling when he stopped full-time cover.

‘Mr Darling came out of retirement to stand in and step up to the challenge of covering a Year 5 class since October,’ they said.

‘His legendary unique sense of humour has brightened up many a moment for everyone.

‘It has been lovely to see him help and develop self-confidence and inspiration in all the pupils he’s taught.

‘He has given 100% in all areas of the curriculum, i.e Victorian Day, Year 5 residential – the Highway Man was a particular highlight.’

He has even been able to brush up on his IT skills, they said.

‘The whole school is going to miss having him around every day, especially his colour-coordinated attire (even down to his socks) as he returns to being a casual worker.’