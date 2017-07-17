Roll-out of new buses sees nine out of 12 now in service

NINE of the island’s 12 new buses are on the roads, with the last three vehicles set to enter service within the next week or so.

CT Plus operations manager Lee Murphy said the roll-out of the new vehicles, which began last month, has been phased and has allowed the company to iron out a few teething problems and retire the old buses in a ‘sustainable manner’.

The ninth of the 12 buses entered service earlier this week, he said, and the remainder will be on the roads as soon as their livery has been applied.

Drivers have been taking part in a familiarisation process with the new buses, since, as well has having the front wheels further forward than in the old vehicles, there are major differences in the design and the operation of the new compared to the old ones.

Mr Murphy said that the first seven vehicles each day have been allocated to the company’s 90s routes: ‘This gives the new Euro VI engines the best chance to deliver their optimum efficiency in terms of emissions and consumption – the nature of these routes allow for longer periods of running at higher engine speeds.’