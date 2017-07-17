States ‘not responsible for bins at skate park’

CAMBRIDGE PARK’S skate park and kiosk are not the States’ responsibility, and therefore they should not have to put recycling bins there, the States recycling officer has said.

However, they are supportive of the idea.

This is based on an agreement which was made with the States that said it would provide land for the skate park with a nearby kiosk on the basis that it would not cost the not see taxpayer’ money spent.

The comments It all comes after concerns have been raised by users of the park about the lack of recycling facilities at a place that generates ‘lots of plastic bottles and drink cans’.

Jai Vaudin, the tenant of the kiosk since August 2015, contacted the States about acquiring recycling bins when he first took up the lease, but Tina Norman-Ross, the recycling officer, said it was not the States’ jurisdiction.

‘We are very supportive of his desire to have recycling facilities in the area,’ she said.

‘However, the agreement by the States to provide land for the skate park and a refreshment kiosk in the area was specifically on the basis that it would all be at no cost to taxpayers.

‘We have therefore assisted him where we can, by providing an idea of costs and who he should speak to.

‘That is the same way as we treat any other kiosk, where we encourage them to provide their own bins and recycling facilities.’