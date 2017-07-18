Air Search pilot is killed in plane crash

A FLIGHT instructor and Channel Islands Air Search pilot has been killed in a light aircraft crash in the UK.

Paul Gunnell, 57, died on Thursday night after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed just outside Marlborough in Wiltshire.

A former RAF pilot, Mr Gunnell had lived in Guernsey for a number of years and had served as a pilot for Channel Islands Air Search, a instructor for Guernsey Flying Training and as an active member of the Guernsey Aero Club.

He had given lectures about his time as a Harrier pilot at Aero Club-organised events and had also volunteered at the club’s air rallies and open days.

Aero Club chairman Gary Elson paid tribute to Mr Gunnell, who he said had joined in quickly with the aviation scene in Guernsey when he moved to the island.

‘We are all shocked,’ said Mr Elson.

‘In a really short amount of time, Paul had become a popular, enthusiastic and active member of our membership both on the flying side and the social side. He will be sorely missed.’