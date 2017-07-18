Deputies block staff plans for £2,200 gate on Salerie steps

POLITICIANS have stepped in to block a gate being installed at the top of a set of steps at Salerie Corner.

Staff from the Environment & Infrastructure Committee submitted a planning application last week, which relate to the granite steps opposite Paris Street, which go down to the sea.

Estimates suggest it could cost £2,189 to install railings and a gate.

Staff at Traffic & Highway Services, which is part of E&I, were concerned that increased use of the cycle path, footpath and shared space, could lead to an incident.

In the planning application, Traffic and Highway Services said that while there were already railings covering part of the entrance, there was still a 2.1m-wide gap.

‘There is a high risk that cyclists and pedestrians have an opportunity to fall down the steps and into the harbour.’

But the plan ran into a furious storm on social media, with hundreds of people condemning the idea.

Now the political members of the committee have stepped in.