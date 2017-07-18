‘Impassable’ paths as growth too speedy for cutting teams

CONCERNS about the overgrown state of some of the island’s 42 miles of coastal paths have been raised as those responsible for clearing them have asked the public to help identify problem areas.

Islanders said on social media recently that they found many of the paths needed more maintenance, with some being impassable.

They were surprised to find them in this state because it was the height of summer.

Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services is responsible for the maintenance of the coastal paths.

It awards contracts to other companies to look after areas of them.

Environment Guernsey Ltd, a La Societe Guernesiaise company, is contracted to maintain the north, west coast and part of the east coast of the island, which consists of the paths between Bulwer Avenue, around the L’Ancresse headland and down to the shale bank at L’Eree.

Jamie Hooper, La Societe’s conservation officer, said: ‘We do our best to keep the paths fully accessible year-round, but the problem is that at the height of the growing season, we simply cannot get to all areas within the time it takes for a path to get overgrown temporarily.

‘Although we are ahead of schedule, we would welcome walkers contacting us if they encounter problem spots. Call Environment Guernsey Ltd on 07781 166924.’