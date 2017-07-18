LifeFit referrals are set to top the 500 mark in 2017

CLASSES that use activity to help those suffering from lifestyle related illnesses have seen a dramatic increase in those taking part in the last few years.

In 2015, 336 clients were referred to LifeFit, and then in 2016, this rose by 28% to 430.

This year, it is expected to rise by another 15%, to 500 referrals.

It is an area a recent efficiency review of Education, Sport & Culture identified as putting pressure on current operating resources.

‘Over the years we have been open we have seen much more usage,’ said LifeFit active health assistant manager Emma Kinder.

‘Many people benefit from being able to come to these classes rather than go to a hospital setting, they don’t feel like patients, and there are also the positives of being part of a community.

‘On top of that, to come here they also have to break down barriers of coming to a community centre like Beau Sejour. Once they are coming to a social setting like here, it isn’t a huge step for them to become independent in the normal gym.’

Bert Brehaut, 87, has been attending the classes for a year-and-a-half now, and he said they made a massive difference to his lifestyle.