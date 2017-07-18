Mystery shudder being investigated

A SHUDDER felt by many islanders last night is being looked at by the Jersey Met Office.

However, it is still not clear what caused it.

Hundreds of islanders reported feeling an earthquake-like movement about 10pm, with some in Jersey and even in Nomandy, France, reporting that they felt it.

One theory is that it may be linked to a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in eastern Russia – but that occurred later in the night and so is considered unlikely.

Jersey Met are now waiting to hear back from the British Geological Survey regarding any local tremors.

Some islanders reported feeling the shudder and thinking they had an intruder in their house, others thought their children had fallen out of bed.

Many people said their windows and doors were shaking.

Helen Wallbridge on Facebook said she felt it in St Martin’s. ‘The doors shook, thought we had an intruder in the house,’ she said.

Others speculated that it could have been a sonic boom.

Kim Mason said a sonic boom happened where she lives in Oxfordshire a few years ago.

‘Very loud bang and house shook. Thought something had fallen onto the roof. Turns out Typhoons were deployed to escort an aircraft in distress.’