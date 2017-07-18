Petition for return of PAs at cancer unit

A PETITION has been set up calling for staff who have been offering ‘invaluable support’ to cancer patients to be returned to the Bulstrode Unit.

It has been organised by Rodney Benjamin, 72, who had been receiving treatment for myeloma for 13 years.

He said the cancer day unit was amazing, but he was concerned about the loss of the oncology consultants’ personal assistants from the premises.

‘They were doing much more than the average PA,’ he said.

‘The support they gave people was invaluable.’

A Medical Specialist Group spokesman said it was concerned about the pressure being put on staff.

‘The personal assistants have a purely administrative role supporting the consultants and are not there to provide clinical care and support to patients,’ he said.

The online petition is on Change.org – http://bit.ly/2u1AXBm.