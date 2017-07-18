Pride of Guernsey: 'Safe haven for vulnerable people'

VOLUNTEERS and the customers at Caritas Community Cafe are what makes the place ‘a wonderful ambassador’.

The nominator has put the team forward for the Cimandis-sponsored Welcome of the Year Award for having a truly community-centred organisation.

‘Visitors to the island are always very complimentary about the cafe.

‘Not only do they enjoy the great value nutritious refreshments on offer, they often end up sharing tables with hospitable local people and end up leaving with a warm glow.

“What makes the cafe so special? It is down to the wonderful team of Caritas volunteers. They cheerfully and diligently go about their tasks.

‘Service always comes with a smile, friendly banter and if necessary some comforting words.

‘The team do far more than serve food and drink. They have a natural instinct as to when their guests need more nutritional sustenance. They are always willing to sit and listen and provide practical assistance where required.

‘Nothing is too much trouble for them. The team at the Caritas Community Cafe particularly excel at providing a safe haven for the vulnerable people of Guernsey.’